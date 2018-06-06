Iran nuclear deal’s Joint Commission to hold experts meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will hold a meeting at expert level in Tehran.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Tehran on June 7, Iran’s state-run IRINN TV reported.

Expert delegations from Iran and P4+1, including Germany, UK, France, Russia and China will take part in the session.

The former round of the meeting was held in Vienna May 25, following the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, reached between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

The three European countries are trying to save the JCPOA under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for a lifting of international sanctions.

However, they have warned Iran that if it were not to abide by the terms of the deal, then they would also be forced to pull out and reimpose sanctions as Washington has done.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news