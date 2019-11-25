JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to be held on Dec.6

25 November 2019 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.25

Trend:

Iran's Foreign Ministry has announced the date of the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on December 6th.

Referring to the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, MFA Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that likely on December 6, the meeting of the Joint Commission will be held with senior officials from France, Germany, UK, China, Russia and Iran at the level of deputy ministers.

“The latest developments in the implementation of the JCPOA will be discussed at this meeting,” Mousavi said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The steps that Iran is taking to balance its rights and commitments, and of course the actions the other parties have taken or failed to meet in their commitments, will be discussed too,” he added.

“We have said repeatedly that the door of diplomacy is open and negotiations are underway within our mutual understanding with the Europeans,” he said. “But no concrete results have been reached so far.”

The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, came into effect in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of states — the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany. It lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, which, in turn, voluntarily changed some aspects of its nuclear energy program.

The US, however, left the accord last May and reinstated the sanctions. The European partners, meanwhile, bowed to Washington’s pressure after they failed to honor their obligation to protect the Iranian economy in the face of US sanctions.

In response, Iran has initiated different steps in reducing its obligations under the accord since May to push the other parties to make efforts to salvage the deal.

