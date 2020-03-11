MFA: Iran maintains good cooperation with IAEA

TEHRAN, Iran, March.11

Trend:

Iran asks International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) not to follow up some countries' claims about Iran's nuclear program, MFA Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said during a video press conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The framework of Iran's cooperation with IAEA is known, and the agency must maintain its credibility instead of following up some allegations made by certain individuals and leaders,” Mousavi added.

"Iran has answered necessary questions,” the spokesman said. “Meanwhile, the questions asked by IAEA are not based on law and regulations, although they shall be related to technical and legal issues. We have expressed our concern in a phone call to EU foreign policy chief Joseph Burrel.”

“The latest IAEA's report emphasized Iran's good cooperation with the agency, but raising issues was not productive,” he said adding that Iran is ready to explain the country's positions on the matter to European officials and other states.

Iran has tripled its stockpile of enriched uranium over the past three months and failed to provide inspectors with access to two undeclared sites, the UN nuclear watchdog said on March 3 in the report that raised concerns about the pace at which Tehran is ramping up its atomic activity.

One of the reports said Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded1,020 kilograms, 648.6 kilograms more since the previous quarterly report.

Another report said that Tehran had failed to respond to three letters and follow-up reminders from the IAEA, as well as answer questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three locations in Iran that had not been declared by the country.