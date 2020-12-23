European countries should comply with nuclear deal commitment - Iranian government spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.23

Trend:

The European countries should return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) commitment to preserving the deal that is in favor of all. Iran could not fulfill the commitment one-sidedly, said an Iranian government spokesman.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is the plaintiff in terms of violation of commitment by Europe and America. It is clear that Iran could not implement commitment unilaterally and the European countries should return to their commitment instead of expressing concerns," said Ali Rabiei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"If the JCPOA signatory sides would return to their commitment, Iran's reparation measures would stop,"

"France and other European sides if truly want to preserve and revive the JCPOA that favors Iran, should fulfill their commitment and lift cruel sanctions against Iran," he said.

"The IAEA is a technical organization and it is expected that it should follow its responsibilities based on the framework in monitoring and verification of nuclear activities and updating reports and avoid commenting on topics that are not in the framework of its responsibilities," he added referring to recent remarks of the IAEA Director General calling for a new nuclear agreement between Iran and the US under the Biden administration.

"The IAEA Director-General has stated that his comments were misinterpreted however monitoring technical dimension of the nuclear program is not as complicated as reflected in the media therefore there is no need for re-negotiation," Rabiei noted.