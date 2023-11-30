Iran values involvement of domestic start-ups in nuclear industry – Deputy Chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The activity of start-up companies in the nuclear industry and technology is important for Iran, said Pejman Shirmardi, deputy chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

According to the deputy, Iran has considerable potential in this industry, but it requires local enterprises to create various equipment and supplies more efficiently and conveniently.

Shirmardi added that Iran uses nuclear industry and technology to develop electricity, mechanics, various products (uranium and others), physics, and other fields. For this reason, it has set a goal to produce equipment and supplies at the expense of local companies using local potential.

"The nuclear industry serves many functions. Iran has achieved the initial step in this field with power production, is making progress in agriculture and healthcare, and aims to make progress in environmental preservation," he said.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Citing recent international media estimates, Iran's 60 percent enriched uranium reserves have climbed from 6.7 kg to 128 kg.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur