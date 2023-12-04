Tehran requests unbiased view on Iran's nuclear program from IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Iran expects all parties to execute their nuclear-related duties under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 4, Trend reports.

“Despite the fact that Iran has fulfilled all of its obligations under the JCPOA and that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued at least 15 reports indicating that Iran is committed to the JCPOA, one of the other parties, the US, unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed numerous sanctions on Iran. These sanctions, however, are a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2231,” he said.

Unfortunately, the European Union has differing views on the JCPOA and Iran's cooperation with the IAEA. These attitudes, Kanaani continued, are not helpful to bilateral relations or Iran's cooperation with the IAEA.

According to the spokesman, Iran believes that Rafael Grossi's statements against Iran's nuclear program and activity are not productive, and it is expected that the Director General of the IAEA will explain his position without political reservations. Certain parties are attempting to steer AEBA away from its professional activities and toward political conflict.

On March 4, 2023, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency signed a statement on collaboration on Iran's nuclear program.

Recently, some world media reports cited the IAEA as saying that Iran’s 60 percent enriched uranium reserves had increased from 6.7 kg to 128 kg. Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur