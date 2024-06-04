Iran would fail to produce radiopharmaceuticals without enriching uranium - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Iran would fail to produce radiopharmaceuticals currently without having a nuclear industry and enriching uranium, Iran's Vice President and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said in today's meeting with provincial officials in Iran's Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari province, Trend reports.

According to Eslami, currently, one million people in Iran use radiopharmaceuticals.

He pointed out that, due to the sanctions applied against Iran, the country wasn't producing these radiopharmaceuticals.

However, according to him, with the help of the nuclear industry, the products are manufactured in the country.

Eslami also said that more than one million tons of agricultural products are grown in Chahar-Mahal and Bakhtiari province.

Until now, the existing radiation center in the province has not been used to the maximum extent; however, it's possible to irradiate 200,000 tons of agricultural products per year through this center.

The vice president noted that in the current year (from March 20, 2024 through March 20, 2025), it was decided to commission eight radiation centers in the country.

So far, as he explained, one radiation center has been commissioned, and seven more will be commissioned by the end of the year.

Radiation centers are of great importance in various fields, mainly in the field of agriculture, he added.

Meanwhile, Iran claims that using its nuclear program for peaceful purposes is its natural right.

On June 3, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said at a board meeting that since Iran has suspended compliance with its obligations under the Additional Protocol, the agency cannot access complete information about Iran's nuclear program over the past 3 years. In addition, the agency lost a constant stream of data on the production and number of centrifuges, heavy water, and so on.

The Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's Nuclear Program was executed in January 2016 by Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany). The United States declared in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and slapped sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran stated that there would be no constraints on the Iran nuclear agreement until 2020.

The Iranian parliament established a strategic strategy to oppose the sanctions in late 2020, citing the failure to meet the Joint Comprehensive Strategy of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and six other nations, as well as the imposition of sanctions against Iran.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

