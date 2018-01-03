Three revolutionary guards killed in northwestern Iran

3 January 2018 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend

Three members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have been killed in an armed clash with insurgents in northwestern Iran.

The IRGC through an announcement on Wednesday said that the armed clash took place along the country’s frontier region with Iraq near the city of Piranshahr.

The announcement further added that the elite forces have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Iran saw turmoil and political unrests over the past week which took the lives of at least 22 individuals including security forces.

The unrest began after some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

