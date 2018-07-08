Iran rejects claims on freeze of its financial assets by Germany

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Iranian Foreign Ministry has rejected reports about blocking part of Iran’s assets in Germany.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said that the claims on blocking Iranian assets in Germany is a psychological war aimed at undermining the ties between Iran and the European states, the official website of the ministry reported.

Earlier this week an Iranian lawmaker, Mohammad Dehqan, said that following Washington’s pullout from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, the German government seized a portion of Iran’s foreign exchange assets due to the threat of new US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

"After the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, it seemed wrong to trust Europeans," Dehqan said, calling on the government not to trust Europe, pursue the issue and return the assets as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Qassemi said that economic ties between Iran and Germany are on their normal path.

He added that the German and Iranian delegations discussed ways to develop better mechanisms for further expansion of mutual economic and banking relations on June 6, during the Vienna talks between the foreign ministers of Iran and P4+1 (Russia, China, Germany, UK and France).

He said that the psychological war is carried out by certain “extra-regional countries and anti-Iran groups.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news