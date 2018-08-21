Iran’s military might meant to serve peaceful purposes – Rouhani

21 August 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 21

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country’s military might is meant to protect its dignity and ensure peace, saying this will prevent other states taking over its territory and resources.

"We should continue to boost our military power in order to protect ourselves and ensure peace in the region," Rouhani said on August 21, addressing a gathering on National Defense Industry Day.

“We should make ourselves ready to fight against the military powers who want to take over our territory and our resources,” he said.

The nature of Iran’s military power is deterrent, the president noted, adding that it is incumbent upon all of the people of Iran to enhance security and peace.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani referred to Washington’s new sanctions against Tehran and said that "the sanctions show that Iran’s economy suffers from structural weaknesses and we should step forward and reform”.

The United States reimposed stiff economic sanctions on Iran on Aug. 6, ratcheting up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite statements of deep dismay from European allies, three months after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

A first set of reimposed US sanctions affect financial transactions that involve US dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

A second batch of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be reimposed in early November.

Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

