Khamenei says war unlikely, calls on armed forces to boost capacities

2 September 2018 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 2

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ruled out the possibility of a military war with Iran, urging the country’s armed forces to build up their military might.

“In terms of political calculations, there is no chance of a military war; however, the armed forces must accelerate their human and equipment capabilities day by day, through vigilance, efficient and agile management,” Khamenei told commanders of Iran’s air defence forces on September 2, his official website reported.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defence Force is on the frontline of defending the country in the face of enemies.

