Iraq stresses good ties with Iran

Iraq seeks to develop relations with regional countries and attaches special importance to relations with Iran, Barham Ahmed Salih said at the 'Mediterranean Dialogues' conference in the Italian capital, Rome, on Thursday, IRNA reports.



Iran has 1400 km of joint border with Iraq and the two countries enjoy lots of commonalities, he noted.



President Salih emphasized the need for the region to reach a stable and secure security system in the face of challenges.



He indicated the importance of this to Iraq, the region and the world.



'Iraq is an important strategic hub that joins the Arab world with Iran and Turkey and connects the economies of the (Persian) Gulf and Europe', President Salih said, according to the English version of Iraqi president's official website.



'These could connect the countries of the region so that Iraq could become the heart of a new Silk Road to the Mediterranean,' he added.



'But for Iraq to succeed and stabilize, it requires a regional order that can embrace and nurture its stability,' he said.

