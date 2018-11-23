Iraq stresses good ties with Iran

23 November 2018 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Iraq seeks to develop relations with regional countries and attaches special importance to relations with Iran, Barham Ahmed Salih said at the 'Mediterranean Dialogues' conference in the Italian capital, Rome, on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Iran has 1400 km of joint border with Iraq and the two countries enjoy lots of commonalities, he noted.

President Salih emphasized the need for the region to reach a stable and secure security system in the face of challenges.

He indicated the importance of this to Iraq, the region and the world.

'Iraq is an important strategic hub that joins the Arab world with Iran and Turkey and connects the economies of the (Persian) Gulf and Europe', President Salih said, according to the English version of Iraqi president's official website.

'These could connect the countries of the region so that Iraq could become the heart of a new Silk Road to the Mediterranean,' he added.

'But for Iraq to succeed and stabilize, it requires a regional order that can embrace and nurture its stability,' he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to limit transactions via POS terminals
Finance 14:39
Iran Central Bank: New foreign currency policy to lead way for 5B euros into market
Finance 13:30
Iran takes step to connect its neighboring countries to Persian Gulf
Economy news 12:32
Iran to compete in U-16 World Chess Championships
Society 12:28
Turkey’s Trabzon seaport director: Armenian trucks not transshipped through
Turkey 11:24
Istanbul police conducts operation against drug traffickers
Turkey 09:51
Latest
Analysts reveal forecasts for oil prices on November 23
Finance 15:37
O’zto’qimachiliksanoat holds seminar on cotton-textile production modernization
Economy news 15:34
Africa missing out on boom in Chinese tourism
Other News 15:34
Azercell's awareness-raising activities continue in Baku & regions
Society 15:33
Inspiring waterfront resort Portonovi opening in 2019 (PHOTO)
Tourism 15:33
We’ve been targeted by hackers too, claims China
China 15:29
Green energy in Azerbaijan may get new push with WB's help (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:27
Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2018 conference - important step in strengthening trade ties
Turkmenistan 15:27
Diplomat: Russia answers all US questions on compliance with INF Treaty
Russia 15:25