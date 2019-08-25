Iran's Zarif lands in France's Biarritz, talks with U.S. not on agenda

25 August 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who landed in Biarritz on Sunday, has no plans to hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump or any member of the U.S. delegation who have attended the G7 meeting in the French town, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Zarif will convey the Iranian leadership’s response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal that is aimed to save Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Iranian state TV also reported that Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ruled out the possibility of any meeting between Iran’s top diplomat and Trump or his delegation.

