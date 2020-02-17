Larijani: Iranian businessmen eager to cooperate in Syria reconstruction

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday that Iranian businessmen are willing to cooperate with Syrian counterparts in reconstruction of Syria, adding that some of the Iranian industrialists would make investment in Syria, Trend with reference to IRNA reports.

Speaking in a press conference in Damascus, Larijani said that Syrians have stood by Iranian government and people since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

We will never forget such supports especially those of the late Hafez al-Assad during Iraqi imposed war 1980-1988.

He also described Syria as important pivot of Resistance.

He dismissed the so-called Deal of the Century by the US, saying that it is a disaster that some Arab states gave green-light to the US conspiracy. He commended the stance taken by the Syrian Government about the Deal of the Century.

Larijani said that Iran has always backed Syrian government and people in their fight against terrorism.

Despite the fact that US and some regional countries helped terrorism behind the scene, Iran considers fighting terrorism as an important issue.

Iran wants regional states to have friendly relations and to resolve their disputes through negotiations, Larijani said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he urged Iranian and Syrian governments to pave the way for trade cooperation.