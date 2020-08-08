Iranian mayors express readiness to help Beirut after blast

18 Iranian mayors offered condolences to the mayor of Beirut over explosion struck the Lebanese city's port on August 4, and voiced readiness to help the citizens and the municipality of Beirut to return to normal conditions, Trend reports via Mehr.

In a letter from the Assembly of Mayors of Iranian Metropolises sent on Friday, Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi and 17 other mayors of Iran’s big cities expressed their sincere condolences to Jamal Itani, the mayor of Beirut.

The Iranian mayors said the tragic incident in Beirut had “caused deep grief and sorrow.”

“Hereby, we, the mayors of the metropolises of Iran, express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the dear and bereaved people of Lebanon and all those affected by the tragic blast, and wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” the letter said.

The Iranian mayors also expressed their full readiness to help the citizens and the municipality of Beirut return to normal conditions, Press TV reported.

They also underlined the need for boosting unity and empathy among regional countries as the only way to maintain peace and tranquility.

“The municipalities of Iran’s metropolises will stand by the citizens and officials of Beirut,” the Iranian mayors concluded.

A huge blast killed scores of people in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4, displaced as many as 300,000 citizens and left around 5,000 wounded.

Iran's first cargo of humanitarian aid comprising 95 tons of food and medicine arrived in Beirut on Thursday.

Appreciating the performance of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on the same day that Iran is at forefront of providing assistance to Beirut blast's victims.