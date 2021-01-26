Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran being held
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
A meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russian and Iran is being held in Moscow, Trend reports citing Iranian MFA.
According to the report, the meeting is chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
