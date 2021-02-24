JCPOA signatories require to take big steps towards commitments - Iranian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

Trend:

The signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should fully comply with their commitments, small steps are not acceptable, said the head of Iranian parliament's Energy Commission Freydon Abbasi, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"We would not accept small steps regarding JCPOA, such as INSTEX , and westerners should fully comply with their commitments," he said.

"We have given time to the other sides, but they did not take any action and only sent an official to Iran to buy time," he said.

"Europeans and the US should fully comply with the JCPOA commitments as Iran has completely fulfilled its commitments, " he said. "If signatories would comply with their commitments, we would comply with ours," he said.