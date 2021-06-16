Reformist candidate withdraws candidacy for presidential election in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

One of the seven candidates approved to run in this week's Iranian presidential election, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, withdrew his candidacy, the spokesman of Mehralizadeh's campaign Alireza Tajernia said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to Tajernia, Mehralizadeh submitted a letter to the Ministry of Interior of Iran regarding his withdrawal from the election.

Reportedly, another candidate for the for presidential election in Iran, former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran Abdulnasser Hemmati, met with Mohsen Mehralizadeh. After this meeting, it was announced that today the Mehralizadeh withdrew his candidacy.

Iran's Reformist Faction has announced that it does not support any of the two candidates of this faction in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

The pre-election campaign will end today on June 16, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Thus, there are six candidates running for the presidency in Iran.

- Saeed Jalili (former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran)

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Alireza Zakani (former MP),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).