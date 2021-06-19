Activity observed on voting in presidential elections in Iran – Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Voting in the 13th presidential election in Iran has activated in recent hours, Head of Iran’s Election Committee, Jamal Orf told journalists, Trend reports.

The official noted that accordingly, it was decided to extend the election time until 23:00. The National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran has agreed to extend the election time until 02:00 local time, if necessary.

Orf added that voting has already ended in the villages of some Iranian provinces, while in some villages, the governors will decide whether the voting is ended.

"Unofficially published statistics are not reliable. These statistics are based on media forecasting and evaluation. Election statistics can only be announced by the Iranian Interior Ministry," he said.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.