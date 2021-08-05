Raisi: Expansion of ties with Latin America top on Iran’s agenda

New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that expansion of political and economic relations with Latin American states is top on the agenda of Iranian foreign policy, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Raisi made the remarks during a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti Soliz.

Noting that Iran and ALBA member states enjoy mutual values, the president said that Iran is resolved to further promote relations with this Alliance.

He urged the necessity to make plans to increase the level of cooperation and coordination in various bilateral, regional and international areas.

ALBA executive secretary, for his part, expressed satisfaction that he is representing nine member states of the alliance in Tehran.

Soliz said that ALBA aims to promote relations between its member states and the Islamic Republic of Iran.