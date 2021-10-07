Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister to pay visit to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri will pay a visit to Turkey on Oct. 7, 2021, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

Within the visit, the Iranian Deputy Minister will meet with Turkish officials and hold talks.

According to the report, before visiting Turkey, Iranian Deputy Minister Bagheri visited Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur