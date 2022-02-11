Iran to expand balanced ties with Africa, Latin America & Europe

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran is determined to bolster good and balanced relation relations with Africa, Latin America & Europe, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remarks in a virtual meeting with Iranian envoys in foreign countries.

Amirabdollahian called on the envoys to do their utmost to deepen Iran's mutual ties with other countries within the framework of the new administration's policies and designated missions and pay special attention to the affairs of Iranian nationals.

Although Asia and neighboring states are among the highest priorities in the country's foreign policy, he said, adding that Iran is determined to boost its balanced and good relations with countries in other regions, including Africa, Latin America as well as Europe.

Earlier on January 8, Amirabdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches significance to the expansion of relations with Latin American countries, Nicaragua in particular.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada on Friday.