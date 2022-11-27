Iraqi premier to visit Iran soon

Prime minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani is going to visit Tehran in the coming days at an invitation by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Informed sources have told IRNA correspondent in Iraq that the visit would be held in the near future, but the exact time of the trip is not yet clear.

On Saturday, Al Sudani received Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad Mohamad Kazem Al-e Sadeq in Baghdad, when the envoy extended the Iranian president's invitation for the Iraqi prime minister's visit to Tehran.

The two sides also held talks on bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Iraqi premier's media office announced that they discussed joint economic and investment cooperation, underlining the need for keeping on negotiations between officials from both sides on security issues in order to preserve sovereignty of both countries, and consolidate interests of the two nations and regional security.