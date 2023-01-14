Iran's ex-deputy defense minister executed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Iranian former Deputy Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Alireza Akbari was executed on charges of "spying for British intelligence", on January 14, 2023, Trend reports via the official announcement of the Judicial System of Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the report, Akbari collected important information of the country and handed it over to British intelligence.

"He received 1.8 million euros, 265,000 pounds and $50,000 in exchange for espionage," said in the official statement.

In the early 2000s, Alireza Akbari, who had dual citizenship (Iran and the UK), was the deputy of the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Ali Shamkhani.

