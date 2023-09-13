Trial of person who attacked Azerbaijani embassy in Iran begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The preliminary investigation into the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran on January 27, 2023, has been concluded, said Ali Salehi, Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor of Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Salehi, the criminal case of the person who attacked the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran was handled swiftly and accurately.

He also added that the attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan resulted in the killing of one embassy employee and the wounding of other embassy employees, as well as damage to the property of the embassy.

The prosecutor also emphasized that there were some other suspicious aspects to this case.

Salehi also said that the assailant was charged with several crimes, such as intentional homicide by using a firearm at the Azerbaijani embassy, carrying and keeping a firearm such as a Kalashnikov, a pistol, and violating public order.

He added that other charges, such as destroying the embassy’s property and intentionally injuring embassy employees who are Azerbaijani citizens, are pending.

