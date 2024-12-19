Iran supports number of joint initiatives within D8 group - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Iran supports a number of joint initiatives within the D8 group, the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the 11th summit of the heads of state of the D8 member nations in Egypt today, Trend reports.

According to him, joint initiatives such as the "D8 Joint Idea and Investment Bank", the "Joint Science and Technology Park", "Organization of Science and Technology Tours and Meetings", "Exchange of Students and Faculty, Creation of Educational and Research Opportunities", "Creation of Employment Opportunities for Youth", "Investments in Small and Medium Enterprises to Address Youth Issues", and "Support for Startup Production and Organizing Exhibitions" can strengthen cooperation among the member countries.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would support any proposals and initiatives that expand cooperation in the economic sphere.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation D-8 unites eight Muslim countries. The foundation of the organization was laid on the initiative of Türkiye on October 22, 1996, at the Development Cooperation Conference organized in Istanbul with the cooperation of Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan. On June 15, 1997, the Organization was officially launched at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of eight countries in Istanbul. The secretariat of the Organization is located in Istanbul.

On December 19, 2024, Azerbaijan was unanimously elected as a member of the D-8.

