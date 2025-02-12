Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran always hails promotion of relations with Turkmenistan - president

Politics Materials 12 February 2025 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Iran president's office

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Iran welcomes strengthening friendship and cooperation with Turkmenistan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran today, Trend reports.

He noted that necessary instructions have been given to accelerate the implementation of joint projects between Iran and Turkmenistan, remove obstacles, and explore areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Pezeshkian emphasized the desire for the development of peaceful, friendly, and good-neighborly relations between Caspian Sea countries, highlighting the upcoming meeting of Caspian Sea heads of government in Tehran.

The Iranian president added that practical solutions for further cooperation will be proposed during this meeting.

Meanwhile, Meredov underlined the importance of implementing cooperation projects between Iranian and Turkmen companies in various sectors, including transportation, freight, and energy, and expressed Turkmenistan's interest in expanding ties with Iran in all fields.

