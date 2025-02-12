Iran, Turkmenistan to strengthen strategic energy partnership - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The development of cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan in the oil and gas sector is at the center of attention, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a meeting with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the development of relations with neighboring countries, especially with Turkmenistan, is of great importance in Iran's foreign policy.

Paknejad mentioned that the current Iranian government is interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan in various sectors, particularly in the oil and gas industries.

In the course of the meeting, Meredov also noted that in recent years, both countries have shown interest in strengthening relations in various fields.

He described the discussion with Iran's oil minister as constructive and emphasized that since Turkmenistan gained independence, Iran has been the country's second partner in the gas sector.

Since the 1990s, Turkmenistan has exported a total of 107 billion cubic meters of gas to Iran, which highlights the significance of gas cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran, the official reminded.

"Based on these positive experiences, further steps will be taken for the development of relations in this field," he added.

To note, on February 11, Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister visited Iran at the official invitation of his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi to meet and negotiate with high-ranking Iranian officials.

