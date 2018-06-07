Iran reveals another human trafficking case, detains 6 people

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Iran's Customs Administration has revealed and neutralized another human trafficking case at customs checkpoint on the border with Turkey.

Customs officers, while investigating a truck discovered six people, who were hidden inside the cargo, the Customs Administration said June 7.

The arrested people, who are citizens of a neighbouring country were trying to go to Turkey inside the truck cargo illegally, according to the customs administration’s report.

In total, 95 people, including Iranian and foreign citizens, trying to illegally enter Turkey were arrested in the current fiscal year, started March 20.

In the last fiscal year, 550 cases of human trafficking in consignments were revealed by Iran's customs officers.

Human trafficking generally is carried out among the cargo of cotton, yarn, sesame and petrochemical products.

For a number of neighboring countries, Iran is a transit route to Europe.

