Hotgram, Talagram's servers moved to 9th floor of ICT ministry – Iranian commander

16 July 2018 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 16

Trend:

The servers of two domestic applications Hotgram and Talagram, used by the government to ban messaging app Telegram, are moved to the central building of Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, a commander said.

Head of Iran's Civil Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali criticized the Iranian government for refusing to support local messaging apps, noting, “Telegram’s servers are given to Hotgram and Talagram. They could be given to local apps”.

They are now based at the ninth floor of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), he told Young Journalists Club.

The government had promised to provide financial support for local messaging apps, including Soroush but no help yet, Jalali further said.

“We do not need financial help as we can handle it ourselves with the help of domestic sponsors. What we want from the government is to determine its policy with respect to messaging apps,” the general said.

Recently, Iran's Deputy Prosecutor General Abdolsamad Khorramabadi said more than 30 million Iranians continue to access the banned Telegram using Hotgram and Talagram.

Hotgram and Talagram are two messaging apps produced by the Iranian company Rahkar Sarzamin Hooshmand using Telegram’s open source code and servers.

Khorramabadi labeled the apps as “anti-filtering” programs and called the communications ministry an accomplice since it was providing the apps unfiltered internet.

Telegram, the most popular messaging app in Iran was blocked on April 30 by an order of Iran’s judiciary. More than half Iran's 80 million were using Telegram for various reasons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 30 million users in Iran bypassing Telegram’s filtering – official
Society 14 July 17:32
Iran govt. grants loan to local messaging apps
Business 3 July 18:57
Moscow City Court recognizes ban of Telegram in Russia as legal
Russia 14 June 12:35
SCO members should combat cyber-terrorism collectively – Iran official
Society 9 June 14:58
Unblocking Twitter not on agenda: Iran’s prosecutor general
Society 23 May 15:07
Iranian ministers call for unblocking access to twitter
Politics 22 May 13:02
Latest
International Bank of Azerbaijan increases its capital
Economy news 11:10
OPEC to maintain its role as key oil supplier through to 2040 – Wood Mackenzie
Oil&Gas 11:08
Tender: Iran steel firm to buy ferro alloys, coke
Tenders 10:53
Russia remains main foreign trade partner of Uzbekistan
Economy news 10:53
Tender: Baku communication operator to buy materials for installation of LTE stations
Tenders 10:46
Wizz Air offered to make flights to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 10:44
Banking reform going on: Uzbekistan may allow purchasing cash foreign currency
Economy news 10:43
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 16
Business 10:40
Petronas Charigali announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 10:40