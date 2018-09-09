Gunmen attack police station in Iran, kill three

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Three Iranian police members were killed in an attack on a police station in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan last night.

Last night, unknown gunmen inside a car opened fire at a local police station in Tukahur district, Minab county, killing two police officers, Iran’s media outlets reported Sept. 9.

Two soldiers also were wounded in the attack and shifted to hospital, were one of them was died from injuries.

Following the assault, Iranian security forces launched an operation in the region to arrest the attackers.

In recent years, various armed attacks were carried out on the local police offices by extremist groups, in particular in south eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

