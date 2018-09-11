Iran not to sit back in face of "enemy" plots, says commander

11 September 2018 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 11

Trend:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned against "enemy" attempts to undermine Iran’s security, saying the Islamic Republic will not remain idle in the face of plots.

“Based on the UN charter, we reserve the right to defend ourselves and we will never allow insecurity come to our homes and country,” General Baqeri said on September 11, Tasnim news agency reported.

Referring to the “plots orchestrated by the enemies to undermine the country’s security”, he said, “We will fight the roots of the plots."

He further highlighted the role of Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in securing the Iranian borders and said the country owes the security to its vigilant border guards.

Referring to a recent missile attack at a gathering of commanders in northern Iraq, he said, “It was the tip of iceberg, which demonstrated Iran’s intelligence and military superiority."

Some media outlets reported on Sept. 7 that at least 11 were killed and dozens more were wounded in a missile attack on headquarters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, 60 kilometers east of the Erbil city.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC confirmed that it had launched a missile attack a day earlier against a center in northern Iraq, which was used for training of “anti-Iran terrorists and hosted a meeting of terrorist leaders.”

The IRGC said it had destroyed "the center of conspiracy" against Iran’s national security in the operation.

