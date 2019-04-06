Kuwait sends first humanitarian aid to Iranian flood-stricken

Kuwait’s first humanitarian aid package for flood-stricken in Iran arrived at Imam Khomeini International Airport near Tehran late on Friday, Trend reported citing IRNA.

The package includes strong water evacuation pumps, pharmaceuticals, foodstuff and other items.

Kuwaiti government’s aid packages are to continue in the upcoming weeks.

The country’s Council of Ministers has assigned the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society to cooperate with Foreign Ministry to provide relief aid to the Iranian flood-stricken people in Iran.

