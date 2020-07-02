Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 2

Society 2 July 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

As many as 2,652 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 148 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

So far, more than 1.71 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 232,800 people have been infected 11,106 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 194,000 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

