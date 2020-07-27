Iranian government spokesman infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei's coronavirus test was positive, Trend reports citing the Office of the Iranian Government Spokesman.

In the last several days Rabiei has been showing some symptoms of the coronavirus infection, the report said.

He was hospitalized to determine his condition. The coronavirus test results revealed to be positive.

“Therefore, Ali Rabiei's press conference scheduled for tomorrow will not be held,” the report noted.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 293,600 people have been infected and 15,912 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 255,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.