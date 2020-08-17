US sanctions not affect Iran's import of coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.17

Trend:

There are financial facilities in Iran to import vaccine and sanctions will not affect the import; however, the Russian coronavirus vaccine has not proved to be credible to be imported to Iran, said head of Health Economy Commission of Tehran Chamber of Commerce.

"Producing biological products is very sensitive issue since they could have unpredictable effects, and based on Iran's regulations, imported medicines should be approved by international authorities such as EMEA or FDA," said Nasser Riahi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Many international organizations have doubt about Russian vaccine, so it will not be imported to the country unless it is approved by from WHO, FDA or EMEA," Riahi said.

"Rich countries have already invested in pre-sales of the vaccine; meanwhile, domestic Iranian knowledge based companies are working on developing coronavirus vaccine," he added.

The US has denied that its sanctions are restricting Iran from import of medical supplies, pointing to an exemption for humanitarian goods.

In turn, Iran said local companies find it difficult to process payments with banks that tend to avoid risks by breaking US rules within the sanctions.