Iranian President expresses concern over people ignoring health protocols

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.19

Trend:

The number of people following health protocols has reduced in Iran which led to an increase in the infections and mortality rate, said Iranian President.

"Following health protocols in the country have been reduced by 60 percent during last week which is concerning and if continues it would increase infections and mortality rates in the coming weeks, " said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"Individuals that witness any coronavirus symptoms should be tested. The media should inform people about coronavirus more to understand symptoms of the disease so individuals would test for coronavirus early," he noted.

"Any symptoms should be considered as corona unless the individuals are tested. The illness is infectious to children as well and everyone should follow health protocols," he said.

"Another issue is the entrance of tourists to Iran that requires special protocols, the issue should be prioritized more than before to resolve any concern," he added.

The official has also expressed the necessity to confront the smuggling of goods including medicine during the current situation.

"We should fight against smuggling of goods and in the current situation, we should focus more on confronting medicine being smuggled out of Iran to neighbor countries," he said.