Iran's drug distribution companies stored flu vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep.24

Iran's drug distribution companies have stored imported flu vaccine for 25 days which is expected to be distributed, said the Director-General of Iran's association of pharmaceutical distribution companies.

"Flu vaccine has been imported to warehouses in distribution companies and based on the instructions of the Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, the following vaccine should be supplied to the Health Ministry for distribution," said Mohsen Abdollah Zadeh, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"The distributing companies play a vital role in providing finances to pharmaceutical producers and importers and if they face problems it would hurt the industry," he added.

"The distributing companies have supplied medicine and provided services to prevent coronavirus infection since the beginning of the pandemic," he said.

A member of parliament's health care commission has recently stated that Iran has imported 20 million flu vaccines that would count for one-fourth of the country's population.

The parliament's healthcare commission is also reviewing the allocation of €1 million from the national development funds to the Health Ministry to fight against coronavirus.