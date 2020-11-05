Almost quarter of coronavirus patients in Iran doesn't comply with quarantine rules

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 5

Trend:



Iranian Deputy Minister of Health said that 20 percent of people who tested positive for coronavirus did not comply with quarantine rules.



“The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran is according to scientific statistics and there are no defects,” Iran deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi said, Trend reports citing IRIB.



"In the next few days, the daily coronavirus tests will reach 100,000," he said. "There are now about 30,000 daily tests."



Criticizing the non-observance of health protocols by some patients, the Deputy Minister of Health added that "Out of a total of 15,000 positive tests, it was found that 20 percent of them do not remain in quarantine."



"We need at least two-week lockdown,” he said. "We need the social responsibility of the people and the officials to control the disease."



Haririchi said that the closure should not be such that people do not go to work, but instead walk around in shopping malls.



“We should all be committed to adhering to health protocols and stay home as much as possible and leave home if necessary,” he added.

Iran's coronavirus daily death toll has hit a new record, with a medical council saying the true number of deaths is likely even higher than the officially reported figures.

The health ministry announced that the country's daily tally of deaths had hit a record high of 434 on Sunday, taking the official toll to 35,298 in the Middle East's worst-hit country.