Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.21

Trend:

Following the upcoming two weeks of lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spread, Iran's Customs Administration has announced that it will not accept any applicants in its offices, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

"Any requests should be submitted to customs offices, therefore it is recommended that applicant seriously avoid physical presence in offices and send their requests through calls or online," said the customs.

Iranian government has announced a two-week lockdown across the country to curb the rising infection and mortality rates of COVID-19.

The essential businesses would be closed while public organizations would reduce the number of their employees.