Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown
TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.21
Trend:
Following the upcoming two weeks of lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spread, Iran's Customs Administration has announced that it will not accept any applicants in its offices, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.
"Any requests should be submitted to customs offices, therefore it is recommended that applicant seriously avoid physical presence in offices and send their requests through calls or online," said the customs.
Iranian government has announced a two-week lockdown across the country to curb the rising infection and mortality rates of COVID-19.
The essential businesses would be closed while public organizations would reduce the number of their employees.
Latest
Euronews films report about Filuzuli region of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal case against Armenians who set fire to forests in occupied territories
Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev
Maximum of 65,000 people lived in Nagorno-Karabakh, including occupied territories - President Aliyev
If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev
In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev