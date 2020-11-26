Iran, Russia to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development

Spokeswoman for Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced on Thursday that Tehran and Moscow are to cooperate on COVID-19 vaccine development, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian experts will cooperate with the Russian vaccine producers, Sima Lari said in an interview with Russia's news agency, RIA-Novosti.

Russian side has invited Iran to hold specialized talks on the issue, she said.

Elaborating on Iran's research on the COVID-19 vaccine, Lari said the Iranian companies will start its human trial of the vaccine soon.

The Iranian companies have given due information about the process of their activities to the World Health Organization (WHO), she added.

In a related developments, Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said that Iran is determined to cooperate with Russia in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Recently, Russia has approved its access to vaccine against the COVID-19.

The deadly virus has killed over 1,400,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.