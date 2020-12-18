Iran to resume online schools

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 18

Trend:



The spokesman for Tehran`s Department of education, Masoud Saghafi said all school exams to be held online due to a coronavirus outbreak.



"According to the government’s plan, Tehran schools will not have in-person exams at any level of education," the spokesman for Tehran`s Department of education, Masoud Saghafi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.



"Soon we will issue an announcement on how the exams will be held in all levels," he said adding that the details will be announced soon.



Referring to the death of 20 teachers due to coronavirus infection, he says that a number of teachers have died since the beginning of the pandemic.



Referring to the shutdown of schools in Tehran he says that it means that the teachers do not have in-person classrooms at all.



"Tehran will not hold classes in any way unless the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus announces," he added.



Iran reported 7,453 new coronavirus cases and 212 deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest number of daily fatalities since Oct. 10. The country now has a total of 1,138,530 cases and 53.095 deaths. The health ministry also reported that around 22% of the country’s nurses had so far been infected. In her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 856,513 individuals have recovered while 5,678 others are in critical condition.