Iran bans travels to some cities due to COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

Trend:

Traveling to some cities in Iran has been banned, and people shouldn't be planning anything, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"It has been approved during the National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus meeting that traveling to some cities has been banned, so the police and would oversee the implementation of these rules," Rouhani said.

"Apart from the Khuzestan Province and part of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Provinces that currently dealing with the UK coronavirus, which was transmitted from a neighboring country, other provinces are in good conditions," Rouhani said.

Rouhani pointed out that due to Nowruz holiday, people are more active.

"This is alarming for us, and we recommend people to shop online and avoid inner city travels," said the president.

"We are aware of psychological pressure on people in isolation, while many businesses were closed," Rouhani said. "People should comply with health protocols."

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.