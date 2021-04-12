Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12

Society 12 April 2021 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 23,311 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 274 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 4,440 people is critical.

So far, more than 13.7 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.09 million people have been infected, and 64,764 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.72 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Number of countries buy products from Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange
Number of countries buy products from Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia reports over 8,700 daily COVID-19 cases
Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus
Russian, Turkish presidents call for restoration of transport infrastructure of South Caucasus
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for rolling stock repair Tenders 14:53
Turkish Ziraat Bank shares forecast for Azerbaijan's GDP in 2021-22 Finance 14:52
Kazakhstan's gas consumption exceeds plan in 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 14:49
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant announces tender for equipment repairs Tenders 14:43
Iran has greater potential in technology than in oil sector - minister Oil&Gas 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses daily volume of oil production for March 2021 Oil&Gas 14:31
Assets of Kazakhstan’s National Fund decrease Finance 14:28
Iran's CBI allows some traders to import commodities, instead of revenues Business 14:24
Iranian technology companies produce number of aviation products Business 14:18
OECD countries’ crude oil imports fell in 2020 Oil&Gas 14:18
Georgia implements program aimed at supporting real estate sector Business 14:13
Total OECD natural gas imports decrease by over 5% Oil&Gas 14:11
IMF reveals forecast for breakeven oil price in Azerbaijan Finance 14:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 12 Society 13:58
Production volumes in all sectors of manufacturing industry increase in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:58
Kazakhstan to consider bill on products omitted from EAEU Unified List Kazakhstan 13:57
President of Belarus due in Azerbaijan Politics 13:54
Iran wants return to JCPOA's original model - Iranian official Nuclear Program 13:45
Time in Iran's favor - AEOI official Nuclear Program 13:45
Satcom wins contract from West African country Israel 13:36
Czech COVID-19 daily tally lowest since September as pupils return to classroom Europe 13:34
US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs Economy 13:32
Manufacture volumes of many types of products increased in Turkmenistan Business 13:31
Iran Air asks Boeing to fulfill its obligations Business 13:29
Iran announces annual budget for free economic zones Business 13:29
Iran discusses implementation of changes to national currency Business 13:28
Iran starts fueling new generation of centrifuges in Natanz Business 13:27
Iran's petrochemical exports rise Business 13:27
Iran to legally follow enforcement of Boeing contracts Business 13:25
Iran and China cooperation accord to improve economy - Iran's Minister of Economy Politics 13:24
SOCAR's Supervisory Board working on enhancing company's operability (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 13:22
Iran looks to remove additional regulations to boost production Business 13:08
Azerbaijan's AzFina discusses contribution to developing local payment systems' int'l co-op Economy 13:05
Russia's Hevel expresses readiness to supply innovative solar modules to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:05
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks adaptation of payment terminals to updated banknotes Finance 13:04
Iran's knowledge-based companies flourish, pushed by restrictions Business 13:03
Azerbaijan names another state bodies to switch to G-Cloud ICT 13:03
Situation around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh discussed in Georgian parliament Georgia 12:54
Activities of western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province announced Transport 12:50
Indian Business Tycoon Yusuffali MA Gets Top Civilian Award In UAE Other News 12:48
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of its construction sector Construction 12:44
India Contributes $500,000 To UN Trust Fund For Counter-Terrorism Other News 12:41
Chabahar Port Likely To Be Ready By May As India Accelerates Work: Report Other News 12:41
India crucial partner in fight against climate change: US Congressman Other News 12:39
Number of countries buy products from Turkmen commodity and raw materials exchange Business 12:38
Google expanding in India to help users become digital cos: Google Cloud MD Other News 12:37
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Military Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan increases potential for tomato exports to Russia Business 12:19
Azerbaijan to put up dozens of state properties for auction Business 12:16
Georgia reports 359 new cases of coronavirus for April 12 Georgia 12:14
Iran to offer preferences to cryptocurrency mining centers Business 12:14
Iran requests South Korea to release its blocked assets as soon as possible Politics 12:01
Value created by STAR Refinery’s digitalization projects disclosed Oil&Gas 12:01
Number of Turkish labor migrants to Azerbaijan plunges in 1Q2021 Turkey 11:58
Measures needed to force Armenia provide mine maps to Azerbaijan - Russian expert Politics 11:49
Georgia proposes to create state commission to discuss energy sector dev't Oil&Gas 11:45
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:41
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Noshahr port shrinks Transport 11:36
2M2021 data on cargo shipment via Turkish ports from Greece published Turkey 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:11
Data on 1Q2021 cargo, passenger traffic at Turkish Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport named Turkey 11:09
Iran’s IRICA talks about Iran’s trade turnover via Fereidoonkenar customs Business 11:09
EU gas storage filling rate down Oil&Gas 11:05
Kazakhstan sums up results of socio-economic dev't for 1Q2021 Kazakhstan 11:01
Iran-South Korea trade declines - Chamber of Commerce Business 11:00
Iran's Sangan Iron Ore Complex to boost production Business 10:51
EU net gas imports decreased by 9% Oil&Gas 10:51
Iran to establish new port in Golestan Province Business 10:48
Iran increases production and exports in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 10:43
Turkey discloses 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from US Turkey 10:37
IMF unveils outlook on Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves for 2021-2022 Finance 10:35
Uzbekistan, Latvia agree to make joint efforts for developing mutual co-op Uzbekistan 10:34
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War was victory of entire Turkic world - SecGen Politics 10:18
Iran signs MoU with Belarus Politics 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr.12 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for April 12 Finance 10:03
Russian expert says commission needs to be set up to demand mine maps from Armenia Politics 09:54
Croatia, Azerbaijan mull prospects for developing energy co-op Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkic-speaking states to hold business forum on restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Politics 09:51
Number of ships received by Turkish Kocaeli port in 2M2021 disclosed Turkey 09:50
Turkey reveals 2M2021 volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Georgia Turkey 09:47
France's 1Q2021 import of Turkish grains, legumes up in value Turkey 09:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 figures on electrical goods exports to Georgia Turkey 09:45
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 09:43
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal revealed Oil&Gas 09:40
Iran may build small NPPs on lands with high electricity consumption Nuclear Program 09:38
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port declines Transport 09:34
Iran discloses volume of electricity generated in Khuzestan Province Oil&Gas 09:33
Iran's trade turnover through Amirabad customs announced Business 09:32
India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst-hit country by COVID-19 Other News 09:30
Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases Business 08:49
Iran Air to resume flights to the UK soon Iran 08:17
608 COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan in past day Kazakhstan 08:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 07:50
Brazil sees 1,803 COVID-19 deaths; Chinese vaccine found 50.7% effective against variant Other News 07:23
Turkey confirms 50,678 new COVID-19 cases, 3,849,011 in total Turkey 07:11
S. Korea reports 587 more COVID-19 cases, 110,146 in total Other News 06:12
Cargo movements in Iran’s Anzali port soar Transport 05:10
5.2-magnitude quake hits Mariana Islands region Other News 03:28
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. California exceeds 60,000 US 02:26
All news