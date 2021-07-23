Iran receives new batch of COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN, Iran, July 23

Trend:

Deputy of Iran's Customs administration Jamal Arvandaghi has announced that the country has cleared the import of over 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the last six months, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

"Some 24 consignments of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported into Iran from February 6 to July 22,” he said.

On July 23, the 24th consignment of the in the amount of 1.12 million doses entered the country, and was delivered to the Ministry of Health, Arvandaghi said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.