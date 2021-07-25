Iran receives IRCS’ 9th COVID19 vaccine consignment

President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Karim Hemmati said the 9th consignment of COVID19 vaccine provided by IRCS arrived in Iran on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing IRNA.

IRCS consignment consisting of 1,095,200 doses of vaccines which arrived in Imam Khomeini International Air Port will be transferred to Health Ministry for rapid distribution, Hemmati said.

He noted that 10,400,000 doses of vaccines have so far arrived in Iran through 11 flights.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that over seven million doses of COVID19 vaccine have so far been injected in Iran with another two million doses planned to be injected soon.

