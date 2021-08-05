Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 5

Society 5 August 2021 14:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 38,674 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said the statement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 434 people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 6,170 people remains critical.

So far, more than 26.2 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 14.4 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 11.5 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 2.93 million people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 4.05 million people have been infected, and 92,628 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.46 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall
Iran sees increase in tea production
Iran sees increase in tea production
Iran to lay new roads in West Azerbaijan Province
Iran to lay new roads in West Azerbaijan Province
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Go First To Start Flights Connecting Doha With 3 Indian Cities From Tomorrow Other News 15:44
Code Of Conduct On South China Sea Should Be Consistent With UN Convention: Centre Other News 15:40
Azerbaijan records drop in banking sector's profit for 1H2021 Finance 15:30
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported via Turkish Cesme port in 1H2021 Turkey 15:23
Uzbekistan interested in enhancing co-op with Finland in ‘green' technology field Uzbekistan 15:19
SOCAR's affiliate in Ukraine inks contracts to supply printing consumables Oil&Gas 15:14
Volume of securities transactions at Azerbaijan’s Baku Stock Exchange soars Finance 15:13
Saudi airline carries out first flight to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Transport 15:12
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy liquefied natural gas Tenders 15:12
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 15:11
Iran sees increase in tea production Business 15:10
Georgia sees increase in fuel prices Oil&Gas 14:59
India, Russia Begin Joint Military Training Exercise INDRA 2021 Other News 14:56
Azerbaijan sees increase in non-cash payments, amount of payment cards in use Finance 14:31
Necessary measures being taken to ensure safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan, says MEA Other News 14:30
Indian-American doctors raise $5 million for COVID-19 relief to India Other News 14:29
UNSC to hold meeting, take stock of situation in Afghanistan, says ambassador TS Tirumurti Other News 14:28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 5 Society 14:18
Iran to lay new roads in West Azerbaijan Province Transport 14:18
Turkey tests first domestic cargo UAV (VIDEO) Turkey 14:11
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan Business 13:52
Uzbekneftegaz JSC reveals measures to increase natural gas production by end of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:52
Azerbaijan opens new opportunities for expansion of international transportation Economy 13:45
Azerbaijani Army again under fire from Armenian side Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan's government speeds up restoration, reintegration of Karabakh, East Zangezur Economy 13:34
Uzbekistan to allocate funds for developing floriculture Uzbekistan 13:21
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss latest situation related to wildfires in Turkey Politics 13:08
Turkmenistan working to drill new wells in Balkan region Oil&Gas 13:03
Value of 7M2021 deals on corporate securities at Baku Stock Exchange revealed Finance 12:58
Iran's SZOGPC company resumes extraction from Tabnak gas field Oil&Gas 12:42
Uzbekistan’s largest volume of freight traffic falls on road transport Transport 12:38
Azerbaijan names value of 7M2021 transactions on state securities at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 12:37
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand down Finance 12:35
Azerbaijan sends third group of Emergency Ministry firefighters to Turkey (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 12:34
Rise in number of business entities accompanies Azerbaijan's economic recovery - minister Business 11:56
Kazakhstan significantly decreases exports to Austria Business 11:53
Georgia reports 3,670 coronavirus cases for August 5 Georgia 11:53
Uzbekistan discloses number of locally operating companies with Azerbaijani capital Economy 11:39
Iran shares data on exports from Bazargan border checkpoint Business 11:37
Reasons for insignificant volume of non-cash payments in Azerbaijan named Economy 11:33
Iran allocates funds to railways in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Transport 11:30
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 11:27
Prices of Azerbaijani oil shrink Oil&Gas 11:27
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas pays out dividends for 2020 Oil&Gas 11:21
Over 200 projects implemented in Kazakhstan as part of Industrialization Map Kazakhstan 11:07
Azerbaijan commissions several objects of Ground Forces Command (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:45
Kazakh energy company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:36
Volume of essential products unloaded in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port grows Transport 10:31
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan sign several cooperation documents Turkmenistan 10:13
Uzbekistan, India consider support for small business and private entrepreneurship Business 10:11
Azercell's digital services further extended to reach more users Other News 10:06
Bank of Georgia's support to boost blueberry growing Finance 09:59
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 5 Uzbekistan 09:55
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Israel Turkey 09:55
National Bank forms pre-estimate of Kazakhstan's payment balance Kazakhstan 09:54
QAZAQ AIR aircrafts transfer under Kazakhstan's registration Transport 09:37
Turkey's export of mining products rises higher for 7M2021 Turkey 09:06
Azerbaijani wrestler lost to world champion in quarterfinals of Tokyo Olympics (UPDATE) Society 08:41
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 20 mln Other News 08:31
Turkey discloses details of construction of Istanbul Tunnel (Exclusive) Turkey 08:01
Azerbaijan sends amphibious aircraft BE-200CS to Turkey (PHOTO) Society 07:59
Russia remains top export destination for Georgia's potatoes Business 07:54
Tokyo Olympics see record COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day Other News 07:41
WHO calls for moratorium on vaccine boosters Other News 06:46
11 killed as van carrying as many as 25 migrants crashes in Texas US 06:01
Israel delivers strikes at land target on Lebanese side of border Israel 05:19
OneWeb satellites to be launched from Kourou spaceport on December 29 Europe 04:27
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 6,500 in Israel Israel 03:45
84 injured as protests turn violent in Lebanon's Beirut Arab World 03:08
Most important support in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey comes from Azerbaijan - Erdogan Politics 02:37
Wildfire engulfs power plant in SW Turkey, prompts evacuation Turkey 02:17
Turkey confirms 26,822 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:50
Raisi: Expansion of ties with Latin America top on Iran’s agenda Politics 01:10
Third group of Azerbaijani fire, rescue forces to leave for Turkey today Society 00:53
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 200 mln as Delta variant spreads Other News 00:40
Another group of firefighters from Azerbaijan to arrive in Turkey on August 5 - Turkish FM Politics 00:25
Azerbaijan always considers food security as strategic priority - FAO Finance 4 August 23:59
15 of 187 fires ongoing in Turkey: Erdogan Turkey 4 August 23:53
WHO says COVID-19 cases in Russia stabilizing, slowly decreasing — envoy Russia 4 August 23:35
Thanks to joint efforts of Turkish and Azerbaijani firefighters, it was possible to extinguish fires in Denizli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 4 August 23:29
Rare bid to repeal war resolution advanced by U.S. Senate committee US 4 August 22:49
Turkey’s Baykar in talks with 10 countries for TB2 UCAV sales Turkey 4 August 22:14
US, Turkmenistan continue to have strong bilateral relationship Business 4 August 21:56
UK reports another 29,312 coronavirus cases Europe 4 August 21:34
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 4 August 21:24
President of Uzbekistan to take part in consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states Uzbekistan 4 August 21:22
Turkey announces completion of Izmir port's modernization in 2024 (Exclusive) Turkey 4 August 21:21
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy scanners Tenders 4 August 20:59
Another insurance company in Azerbaijan entitled to work within 'Green Card' system Finance 4 August 20:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 4 Society 4 August 20:32
Azerbaijan confirms 996 more COVID-19 cases, 202 recoveries Society 4 August 20:13
Turkey discloses number of motorcycles transported via its ports Turkey 4 August 20:02
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry learning from experience of Norwegian Equinor (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 4 August 19:46
Ban on import of poultry products from US to Azerbaijan lifted Society 4 August 19:44
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Gusar district announces tender winner Construction 4 August 19:42
Azerbaijan’s Nizami Ganjavi Int’l Center holds several meetings in Turkey (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 4 August 19:22
Issues related to work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands discussed at meeting of Coordination Headquarters (PHOTO) Politics 4 August 19:14
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Greece transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 18:54
Volume of cargo from Ukraine transported via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 4 August 18:36
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Spain transported via Turkish ports Turkey 4 August 18:35
All news