Iran's health minister calls for more compliance with health protocols

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.10

Trend:

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said the compliance with coronavirus-related health protocols in the country have declined, and called on the need to strengthen measures for increasing the compliance, Trend reports via ISNA.

"The Delta Variant is infecting both young and old, and we're concerned with the new wave of infections," Namaki said in his letter to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi.

"Lack of compliance with protocol leads to increase in infections," Namaki wrote.

He pointed out to proper supervising of provincial executive authorities regarding the compliance with health protocols among the population.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.