5.1-magnitude quake jolts northeastern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
Trend:
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Sept. 13, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 43 kilometers northeast of the Quchan city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 2 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
