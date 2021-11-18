Iranian currency rates for November 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on November 18, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased in price, compared to November 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,531 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Nov.18 Iranian rial on Nov.17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,613 56,399 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,217 45,170 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,740 4,736 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,802 4,815 1 Danish krone DKK 6,392 6,401 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,797 138,893 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,985 23,987 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,725 36,644 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,339 33,435 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,386 29,377 1 South African rand ZAR 2,708 2,706 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,959 4,092 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,539 30,705 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,939 30,961 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,923 48,961 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,076 2,079 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,145 35,088 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,142 9,172 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,586 6,570 100 Thai baths THB 128,649 128,248 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,052 10,082 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,513 35,488 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,531 47,600 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,678 9,722 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,398 13,377 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,948 2,953 1 Afghan afghani AFN 452 448 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,921 17,003 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,722 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,386 83,266 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,716 3,719 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 302,550 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,343 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,825 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,659 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 299,000-302,000 rials.

